Lottery

October 23, 2016 9:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-05-12-15-38

(two, five, twelve, fifteen, thirty-eight)

Pick Three-Midday

6-6-1, Fireball:

(six, six, one; Fireball: zero)

Pick Three-Evening

9-9-6, Fireball: 6

(nine, nine, six; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Midday

8-0-9-9, Fireball: 5

(eight, zero, nine, nine; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Evening

7-6-1-6, Fireball: 2

(seven, six, one, six; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

05-06-09-26-35

(five, six, nine, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

Lottery

