October 24, 2016 9:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

10-13-19-22-27-33, Extra Shot: 10

(ten, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three; Extra Shot: ten)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-09-27-34-43

(five, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-three)

Pick Three-Midday

3-6-6, Fireball: 3

(three, six, six; Fireball: three)

Pick Three-Evening

9-1-3, Fireball:

(nine, one, three; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

5-4-2-0, Fireball: 3

(five, four, two, zero; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Evening

7-6-5-4, Fireball: 6

(seven, six, five, four; Fireball: six)

Lucky Day Lotto

13-31-33-34-44

(thirteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

