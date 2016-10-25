Lottery

October 25, 2016 10:14 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

16-23-27-35-37

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Pick Three-Midday

3-0-5, Fireball: 8

(three, zero, five; Fireball: eight)

Pick Three-Evening

9-7-0, Fireball: 2

(nine, seven, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Midday

4-0-9-6, Fireball: 1

(four, zero, nine, six; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Evening

0-0-4-0, Fireball:

(zero, zero, four, zero; Fireball: zero)

Lucky Day Lotto

01-03-20-32-35

(one, three, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Mega Millions

08-09-24-49-67, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(eight, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

