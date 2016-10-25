IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
16-23-27-35-37
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Pick Three-Midday
3-0-5, Fireball: 8
(three, zero, five; Fireball: eight)
Pick Three-Evening
9-7-0, Fireball: 2
(nine, seven, zero; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Midday
4-0-9-6, Fireball: 1
(four, zero, nine, six; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Evening
0-0-4-0, Fireball:
(zero, zero, four, zero; Fireball: zero)
Lucky Day Lotto
01-03-20-32-35
(one, three, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Mega Millions
08-09-24-49-67, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(eight, nine, twenty-four, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
