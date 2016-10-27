IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lotto
05-28-33-41-42-50, Extra Shot: 1
(five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, fifty; Extra Shot: one)
Estimated jackpot: $10.75 million
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
02-04-08-21-37
(two, four, eight, twenty-one, thirty-seven)
Pick Three-Midday
7-5-0, Fireball: 4
(seven, five, zero; Fireball: four)
Pick Three-Evening
4-6-2, Fireball: 7
(four, six, two; Fireball: seven)
Pick Four-Midday
5-5-9-3, Fireball: 9
(five, five, nine, three; Fireball: nine)
Pick Four-Evening
2-0-4-8, Fireball: 9
(two, zero, four, eight; Fireball: nine)
Lucky Day Lotto
09-21-22-37-44
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
Comments