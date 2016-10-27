IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lotto

05-28-33-41-42-50, Extra Shot: 1

(five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, fifty; Extra Shot: one)

Estimated jackpot: $10.75 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-04-08-21-37

(two, four, eight, twenty-one, thirty-seven)

Pick Three-Midday

7-5-0, Fireball: 4

(seven, five, zero; Fireball: four)

Pick Three-Evening

4-6-2, Fireball: 7

(four, six, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick Four-Midday

5-5-9-3, Fireball: 9

(five, five, nine, three; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Evening

2-0-4-8, Fireball: 9

(two, zero, four, eight; Fireball: nine)

Lucky Day Lotto

09-21-22-37-44

(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

