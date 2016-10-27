Lottery

October 27, 2016 10:49 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

05-28-33-41-42-50, Extra Shot: 1

(five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-two, fifty; Extra Shot: one)

Estimated jackpot: $10.75 million

