IL Lottery

October 28, 2016 10:49 PM

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-13-31-41-42

(eight, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-two)

Pick Three-Midday

1-0-5, Fireball: 2

(one, zero, five; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

1-9-9, Fireball: 6

(one, nine, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Midday

9-2-5-6, Fireball: 8

(nine, two, five, six; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

8-6-0-1, Fireball: 6

(eight, six, zero, one; Fireball: six)

Lucky Day Lotto

01-05-07-29-35

(one, five, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Mega Millions

07-38-46-57-66, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 5

(seven, thirty-eight, forty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

