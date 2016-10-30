IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
15-16-28-38-42
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Pick Three-Midday
6-6-8, Fireball:
(six, six, eight; Fireball: zero)
Pick Three-Evening
2-7-0, Fireball: 8
(two, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Midday
2-3-2-8, Fireball: 1
(two, three, two, eight; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Evening
8-6-7-9, Fireball: 8
(eight, six, seven, nine; Fireball: eight)
Lucky Day Lotto
03-08-10-13-42
(three, eight, ten, thirteen, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $198 million
