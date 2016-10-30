Lottery

October 30, 2016 10:49 PM

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

15-16-28-38-42

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Pick Three-Midday

6-6-8, Fireball:

(six, six, eight; Fireball: zero)

Pick Three-Evening

2-7-0, Fireball: 8

(two, seven, zero; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Midday

2-3-2-8, Fireball: 1

(two, three, two, eight; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Evening

8-6-7-9, Fireball: 8

(eight, six, seven, nine; Fireball: eight)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-08-10-13-42

(three, eight, ten, thirteen, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $198 million

