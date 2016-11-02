IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
01-22-25-31-42
(one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty-two)
Pick Three-Midday
2-0-1, Fireball: 5
(two, zero, one; Fireball: five)
Pick Three-Evening
1-8-1, Fireball: 2
(one, eight, one; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Midday
8-8-6-3, Fireball: 1
(eight, eight, six, three; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Evening
8-6-9-9, Fireball: 3
(eight, six, nine, nine; Fireball: three)
Lucky Day Lotto
06-36-37-41-45
(six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $47 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $198 million
Comments