Lottery

November 4, 2016 10:14 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-06-13-21-32

(four, six, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-two)

Pick Three-Midday

6-4-2, Fireball: 2

(six, four, two; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

3-0-7, Fireball: 7

(three, zero, seven; Fireball: seven)

Pick Four-Midday

8-2-8-1, Fireball: 4

(eight, two, eight, one; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Evening

6-5-8-2, Fireball: 4

(six, five, eight, two; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-05-14-18-23

(four, five, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Mega Millions

10-29-32-44-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(ten, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $217 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos