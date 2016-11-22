IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
02-08-12-35-36
(two, eight, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Pick Three-Midday
6-4-6, Fireball: 4
(six, four, six; Fireball: four)
Pick Three-Evening
3-3-0, Fireball: 9
(three, three, zero; Fireball: nine)
Pick Four-Midday
1-9-8-3, Fireball: 4
(one, nine, eight, three; Fireball: four)
Pick Four-Evening
9-2-0-7, Fireball:
(nine, two, zero, seven; Fireball: zero)
Lucky Day Lotto
12-13-22-24-27
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Mega Millions
01-43-45-66-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 5
(one, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $359 million
