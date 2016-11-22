Lottery

November 22, 2016 10:12 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-08-12-35-36

(two, eight, twelve, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Pick Three-Midday

6-4-6, Fireball: 4

(six, four, six; Fireball: four)

Pick Three-Evening

3-3-0, Fireball: 9

(three, three, zero; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Midday

1-9-8-3, Fireball: 4

(one, nine, eight, three; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Evening

9-2-0-7, Fireball:

(nine, two, zero, seven; Fireball: zero)

Lucky Day Lotto

12-13-22-24-27

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven)

Mega Millions

01-43-45-66-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 5

(one, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $359 million

Lottery

