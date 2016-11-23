Lottery

November 23, 2016 10:08 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-10-17-24-42

(one, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-two)

Pick Three-Midday

6-4-8, Fireball: 2

(six, four, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

1-6-2, Fireball:

(one, six, two; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

2-5-3-0, Fireball: 2

(two, five, three, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Evening

2-2-7-4, Fireball: 2

(two, two, seven, four; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

04-06-08-12-18

(four, six, eight, twelve, eighteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

07-32-41-47-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(seven, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Lottery

