IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
01-10-17-24-42
(one, ten, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-two)
Pick Three-Midday
6-4-8, Fireball: 2
(six, four, eight; Fireball: two)
Pick Three-Evening
1-6-2, Fireball:
(one, six, two; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Midday
2-5-3-0, Fireball: 2
(two, five, three, zero; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Evening
2-2-7-4, Fireball: 2
(two, two, seven, four; Fireball: two)
Lucky Day Lotto
04-06-08-12-18
(four, six, eight, twelve, eighteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
07-32-41-47-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(seven, thirty-two, forty-one, forty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Comments