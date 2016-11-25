Lottery

November 25, 2016 10:07 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-08-14-25-45

(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-five)

Pick Three-Midday

0-3-0, Fireball: 8

(zero, three, zero; Fireball: eight)

Pick Three-Evening

6-1-6, Fireball: 4

(six, one, six; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Midday

3-6-5-0, Fireball: 6

(three, six, five, zero; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

7-2-0-2, Fireball: 4

(seven, two, zero, two; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-22-28-31-43

(three, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-three)

Mega Millions

44-47-49-69-75, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $403 million

Lottery

