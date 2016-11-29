Lottery

November 29, 2016 10:12 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-03-19-25-30

(one, three, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Pick Three-Midday

2-7-9, Fireball: 9

(two, seven, nine; Fireball: nine)

Pick Three-Evening

4-6-0, Fireball: 9

(four, six, zero; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Midday

7-9-8-6, Fireball: 3

(seven, nine, eight, six; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Evening

2-4-1-8, Fireball: 9

(two, four, one, eight; Fireball: nine)

Lucky Day Lotto

20-23-33-42-45

(twenty, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-five)

Mega Millions

22-33-49-51-59, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

