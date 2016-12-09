Lottery

December 9, 2016 10:06 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-21-36-37-43

(two, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Pick Three-Midday

6-9-1, Fireball: 2

(six, nine, one; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

4-9-5, Fireball: 1

(four, nine, five; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

2-2-0-7, Fireball: 5

(two, two, zero, seven; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Evening

2-6-0-6, Fireball: 4

(two, six, zero, six; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

06-17-23-35-45

(six, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five)

Mega Millions

19-27-47-67-68, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 5

(nineteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

