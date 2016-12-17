Lottery

December 17, 2016 12:56 AM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-08-10-33-44

(three, eight, ten, thirty-three, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

6-9-1, Fireball: 9

(six, nine, one; Fireball: nine)

Pick Three-Evening

9-9-1, Fireball: 1

(nine, nine, one; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

8-1-1-0, Fireball: 2

(eight, one, one, zero; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Evening

6-5-7-8, Fireball: 6

(six, five, seven, eight; Fireball: six)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-19-30-38-40

(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Mega Millions

01-08-15-36-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5

(one, eight, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos