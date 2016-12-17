IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
03-08-10-33-44
(three, eight, ten, thirty-three, forty-four)
Pick Three-Midday
6-9-1, Fireball: 9
(six, nine, one; Fireball: nine)
Pick Three-Evening
9-9-1, Fireball: 1
(nine, nine, one; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Midday
8-1-1-0, Fireball: 2
(eight, one, one, zero; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Evening
6-5-7-8, Fireball: 6
(six, five, seven, eight; Fireball: six)
Lucky Day Lotto
03-19-30-38-40
(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
Mega Millions
01-08-15-36-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 5
(one, eight, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
Comments