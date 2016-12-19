Lottery

December 19, 2016 10:54 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

05-07-21-28-35-51, Extra Shot: 13

(five, seven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, fifty-one; Extra Shot: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $5.25 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

11-19-21-28-44

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

0-1-8, Fireball: 4

(zero, one, eight; Fireball: four)

Pick Three-Evening

4-2-9, Fireball: 2

(four, two, nine; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Midday

2-2-9-3, Fireball: 2

(two, two, nine, three; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Evening

4-2-0-7, Fireball: 5

(four, two, zero, seven; Fireball: five)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-10-19-21-38

(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

