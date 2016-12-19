IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
05-07-21-28-35-51, Extra Shot: 13
(five, seven, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, fifty-one; Extra Shot: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $5.25 million
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
11-19-21-28-44
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-four)
Pick Three-Midday
0-1-8, Fireball: 4
(zero, one, eight; Fireball: four)
Pick Three-Evening
4-2-9, Fireball: 2
(four, two, nine; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Midday
2-2-9-3, Fireball: 2
(two, two, nine, three; Fireball: two)
Pick Four-Evening
4-2-0-7, Fireball: 5
(four, two, zero, seven; Fireball: five)
Lucky Day Lotto
03-10-19-21-38
(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.7 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments