IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
11-17-23-34-43
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-three)
Pick Three-Midday
4-3-4, Fireball: 1
(four, three, four; Fireball: one)
Pick Three-Evening
6-2-5, Fireball: 3
(six, two, five; Fireball: three)
Pick Four-Midday
0-5-7-4, Fireball: 8
(zero, five, seven, four; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Evening
2-2-2-9, Fireball: 7
(two, two, two, nine; Fireball: seven)
Lucky Day Lotto
07-23-27-28-38
(seven, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
Mega Millions
01-12-14-48-65, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 5
(one, twelve, fourteen, forty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments