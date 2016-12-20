Lottery

December 20, 2016 10:51 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

11-17-23-34-43

(eleven, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-three)

Pick Three-Midday

4-3-4, Fireball: 1

(four, three, four; Fireball: one)

Pick Three-Evening

6-2-5, Fireball: 3

(six, two, five; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Midday

0-5-7-4, Fireball: 8

(zero, five, seven, four; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

2-2-2-9, Fireball: 7

(two, two, two, nine; Fireball: seven)

Lucky Day Lotto

07-23-27-28-38

(seven, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Mega Millions

01-12-14-48-65, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 5

(one, twelve, fourteen, forty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

