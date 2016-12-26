Lottery

December 26, 2016 10:51 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

02-07-08-23-27-34, Extra Shot: 3

(two, seven, eight, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four; Extra Shot: three)

Estimated jackpot: $6 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-17-24-29-33

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Pick Three-Midday

0-4-6, Fireball:

(zero, four, six; Fireball: zero)

Pick Three-Evening

9-8-1, Fireball: 5

(nine, eight, one; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Midday

4-6-2-7, Fireball: 6

(four, six, two, seven; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

8-9-2-2, Fireball: 6

(eight, nine, two, two; Fireball: six)

Lucky Day Lotto

10-18-19-24-41

(ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

