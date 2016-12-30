Lottery

December 30, 2016 10:23 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-12-15-38-44

(one, twelve, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

0-3-7, Fireball: 3

(zero, three, seven; Fireball: three)

Pick Three-Evening

0-6-8, Fireball: 1

(zero, six, eight; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

4-7-1-9, Fireball: 6

(four, seven, one, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

9-4-5-4, Fireball: 2

(nine, four, five, four; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

06-15-17-36-37

(six, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Mega Millions

06-21-33-39-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Lottery

