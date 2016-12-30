IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
01-12-15-38-44
(one, twelve, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-four)
Pick Three-Midday
0-3-7, Fireball: 3
(zero, three, seven; Fireball: three)
Pick Three-Evening
0-6-8, Fireball: 1
(zero, six, eight; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Midday
4-7-1-9, Fireball: 6
(four, seven, one, nine; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Evening
9-4-5-4, Fireball: 2
(nine, four, five, four; Fireball: two)
Lucky Day Lotto
06-15-17-36-37
(six, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Mega Millions
06-21-33-39-43, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(six, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
