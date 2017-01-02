IL Lottery

Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

02-11-16-18-20-46, Extra Shot: 1

(two, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Extra Shot: one)

Estimated jackpot: $6.75 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

27-28-32-43-44

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

9-4-6, Fireball: 2

(nine, four, six; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

6-1-1, Fireball: 7

(six, one, one; Fireball: seven)

Pick Four-Midday

9-2-8-8, Fireball: 5

(nine, two, eight, eight; Fireball: five)

Pick Four-Evening

2-5-2-6, Fireball: 4

(two, five, two, six; Fireball: four)

Lucky Day Lotto

07-12-19-43-45

(seven, twelve, nineteen, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

