IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
02-11-16-18-20-46, Extra Shot: 1
(two, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Extra Shot: one)
Estimated jackpot: $6.75 million
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
27-28-32-43-44
(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-four)
Pick Three-Midday
9-4-6, Fireball: 2
(nine, four, six; Fireball: two)
Pick Three-Evening
6-1-1, Fireball: 7
(six, one, one; Fireball: seven)
Pick Four-Midday
9-2-8-8, Fireball: 5
(nine, two, eight, eight; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Evening
2-5-2-6, Fireball: 4
(two, five, two, six; Fireball: four)
Lucky Day Lotto
07-12-19-43-45
(seven, twelve, nineteen, forty-three, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments