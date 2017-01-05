IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
06-12-25-28-34
(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four)
Pick Three-Midday
1-1-3, Fireball: 1
(one, one, three; Fireball: one)
Pick Three-Evening
7-2-8, Fireball: 3
(seven, two, eight; Fireball: three)
Pick Four-Midday
5-2-2-5, Fireball:
(five, two, two, five; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Evening
0-7-6-1, Fireball: 5
(zero, seven, six, one; Fireball: five)
Lucky Day Lotto
13-29-35-36-42
(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Powerball
16-17-29-41-42, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 4
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two; Powerball: four; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments