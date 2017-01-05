Lottery

January 5, 2017 12:03 AM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-12-25-28-34

(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

1-1-3, Fireball: 1

(one, one, three; Fireball: one)

Pick Three-Evening

7-2-8, Fireball: 3

(seven, two, eight; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Midday

5-2-2-5, Fireball:

(five, two, two, five; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Evening

0-7-6-1, Fireball: 5

(zero, seven, six, one; Fireball: five)

Lucky Day Lotto

13-29-35-36-42

(thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Powerball

16-17-29-41-42, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 4

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two; Powerball: four; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

