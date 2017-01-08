Lottery

January 8, 2017 9:47 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

02-15-20-32-45

(two, fifteen, twenty, thirty-two, forty-five)

Pick Three-Midday

8-1-8, Fireball: 2

(eight, one, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick Three-Evening

6-0-2, Fireball: 4

(six, zero, two; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Midday

5-0-9-9, Fireball: 3

(five, zero, nine, nine; Fireball: three)

Pick Four-Evening

1-2-9-0, Fireball:

(one, two, nine, zero; Fireball: zero)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-26-40-43-44

(two, twenty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

