Lottery

January 9, 2017 10:52 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

09-35-39-40-47-51, Extra Shot: 19

(nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, fifty-one; Extra Shot: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $7.5 million

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

01-06-23-40-44

(one, six, twenty-three, forty, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

2-3-3, Fireball: 6

(two, three, three; Fireball: six)

Pick Three-Evening

2-6-8, Fireball: 8

(two, six, eight; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Midday

1-5-9-7, Fireball: 4

(one, five, nine, seven; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Evening

0-2-0-1, Fireball: 1

(zero, two, zero, one; Fireball: one)

Lucky Day Lotto

06-16-22-37-45

(six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

