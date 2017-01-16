Lottery

January 16, 2017 9:48 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto

10-15-16-24-35-44, Extra Shot: 24

(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-four; Extra Shot: twenty-four)

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

03-08-09-23-44

(three, eight, nine, twenty-three, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

0-5-1, Fireball: 6

(zero, five, one; Fireball: six)

Pick Three-Evening

9-7-8, Fireball: 1

(nine, seven, eight; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

9-2-8-9, Fireball: 6

(nine, two, eight, nine; Fireball: six)

Pick Four-Evening

1-2-0-9, Fireball: 6

(one, two, zero, nine; Fireball: six)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-09-13-30-45

(two, nine, thirteen, thirty, forty-five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

Lottery

