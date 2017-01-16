IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
10-15-16-24-35-44, Extra Shot: 24
(ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, forty-four; Extra Shot: twenty-four)
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
03-08-09-23-44
(three, eight, nine, twenty-three, forty-four)
Pick Three-Midday
0-5-1, Fireball: 6
(zero, five, one; Fireball: six)
Pick Three-Evening
9-7-8, Fireball: 1
(nine, seven, eight; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Midday
9-2-8-9, Fireball: 6
(nine, two, eight, nine; Fireball: six)
Pick Four-Evening
1-2-0-9, Fireball: 6
(one, two, zero, nine; Fireball: six)
Lucky Day Lotto
02-09-13-30-45
(two, nine, thirteen, thirty, forty-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
