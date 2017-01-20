Lottery

January 20, 2017 9:47 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

05-08-13-20-23

(five, eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Pick Three-Midday

2-1-8, Fireball: 3

(two, one, eight; Fireball: three)

Pick Three-Evening

3-6-1, Fireball: 2

(three, six, one; Fireball: two)

Pick Four-Midday

4-9-3-0, Fireball: 7

(four, nine, three, zero; Fireball: seven)

Pick Four-Evening

7-6-0-5, Fireball: 9

(seven, six, zero, five; Fireball: nine)

Lucky Day Lotto

03-29-30-34-40

(three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Lottery

