Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
08-10-24-36-45-51, Extra Shot: 14
(eight, ten, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-one; Extra Shot: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $9.25 million
January 26, 2017 10:51 PM
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
08-10-24-36-45-51, Extra Shot: 14
(eight, ten, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-one; Extra Shot: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $9.25 million
Comments