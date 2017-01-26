Lottery

January 26, 2017 10:51 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

08-10-24-36-45-51, Extra Shot: 14

(eight, ten, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty-one; Extra Shot: fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $9.25 million

