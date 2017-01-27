Lottery

January 27, 2017 10:52 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

08-20-25-37-44

(eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four)

Pick Three-Midday

0-5-8, Fireball: 3

(zero, five, eight; Fireball: three)

Pick Three-Evening

1-3-7, Fireball:

(one, three, seven; Fireball: zero)

Pick Four-Midday

8-8-7-3, Fireball: 8

(eight, eight, seven, three; Fireball: eight)

Pick Four-Evening

1-5-0-8, Fireball: 2

(one, five, zero, eight; Fireball: two)

Lucky Day Lotto

10-12-19-33-43

(ten, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Mega Millions

17-37-53-54-61, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(seventeen, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-one; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Lottery

