IL Lottery

February 11, 2017 11:43 PM

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

14-22-23-31-44-49, Extra Shot: 23

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-nine; Extra Shot: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $11 million

01-26-27-30-35

(one, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five)

0-6-1, Fireball: 6

(zero, six, one; Fireball: six)

2-4-6, Fireball: 2

(two, four, six; Fireball: two)

2-6-1-7, Fireball: 3

(two, six, one, seven; Fireball: three)

2-4-3-8, Fireball: 8

(two, four, three, eight; Fireball: eight)

03-04-05-13-19

(three, four, five, thirteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Estimated jackpot: $38 million

05-09-17-37-64, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(five, nine, seventeen, thirty-seven, sixty-four; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285 million

