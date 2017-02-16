Lottery

February 16, 2017 10:47 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

04-06-11-20-21-26, Extra Shot: 18

(four, six, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Extra Shot: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

