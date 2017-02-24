IL Lottery

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use Pause

0:32 Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

3:18 Belleville officials discuss crime in the city

1:25 Civic Memorial moves into 3A super-sectional after knocking off rival Highland

4:23 Cancer deaths are on the decline

4:45 Doctor talks about importance of early detection