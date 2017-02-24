Lottery

February 24, 2017 10:04 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:

05-31-34-39-41

(five, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one)

7-1-8, Fireball: 6

(seven, one, eight; Fireball: six)

0-7-6, Fireball: 6

(zero, seven, six; Fireball: six)

8-3-8-2, Fireball: 8

(eight, three, eight, two; Fireball: eight)

1-6-4-8, Fireball: 6

(one, six, four, eight; Fireball: six)

01-11-30-39-41

(one, eleven, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one)

12-29-33-42-68, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

