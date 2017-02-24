IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
05-31-34-39-41
(five, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one)
7-1-8, Fireball: 6
(seven, one, eight; Fireball: six)
0-7-6, Fireball: 6
(zero, seven, six; Fireball: six)
8-3-8-2, Fireball: 8
(eight, three, eight, two; Fireball: eight)
1-6-4-8, Fireball: 6
(one, six, four, eight; Fireball: six)
01-11-30-39-41
(one, eleven, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-one)
12-29-33-42-68, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments