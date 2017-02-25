Lottery

February 25, 2017 10:06 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-08-16-18-31-35, Extra Shot: 1

(six, eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-five; Extra Shot: one)

21-27-33-34-42

(twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two)

6-0-0, Fireball: 7

(six, zero, zero; Fireball: seven)

9-2-8, Fireball: 8

(nine, two, eight; Fireball: eight)

9-6-9-2, Fireball: 5

(nine, six, nine, two; Fireball: five)

7-0-1-2, Fireball: 1

(seven, zero, one, two; Fireball: one)

06-17-25-40-42

(six, seventeen, twenty-five, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

06-32-47-62-65, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(six, thirty-two, forty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-five; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

