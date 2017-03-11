Lottery

March 11, 2017 10:47 PM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-20-30-36-42-49, Extra Shot: 13

Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million

