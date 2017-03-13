IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-09-26-28-44-49, Extra Shot: 3
(three, nine, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-nine; Extra Shot: three)
06-08-11-21-22
(six, eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two)
4-9-6, Fireball:
(four, nine, six; Fireball: zero)
0-5-5, Fireball: 2
(zero, five, five; Fireball: two)
0-4-1-9, Fireball: 1
(zero, four, one, nine; Fireball: one)
4-2-1-7, Fireball: 4
(four, two, one, seven; Fireball: four)
19-20-30-34-41
(nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
