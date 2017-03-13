Lottery

March 13, 2017 9:50 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-09-26-28-44-49, Extra Shot: 3

(three, nine, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-four, forty-nine; Extra Shot: three)

06-08-11-21-22

(six, eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two)

4-9-6, Fireball:

(four, nine, six; Fireball: zero)

0-5-5, Fireball: 2

(zero, five, five; Fireball: two)

0-4-1-9, Fireball: 1

(zero, four, one, nine; Fireball: one)

4-2-1-7, Fireball: 4

(four, two, one, seven; Fireball: four)

19-20-30-34-41

(nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $119 million

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cidney Cooney is BND Student of the Week

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos