Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-27-31-58-60, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $131 million
March 17, 2017 11:35 PM
