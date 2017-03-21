Lottery

March 21, 2017 10:10 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

07-14-36-37-41

(seven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)

4-4-2, Fireball: 7

(four, four, two; Fireball: seven)

2-5-6, Fireball:

(two, five, six; Fireball: zero)

7-4-4-2, Fireball: 9

(seven, four, four, two; Fireball: nine)

4-3-3-9, Fireball: 2

(four, three, three, nine; Fireball: two)

04-06-09-21-22

(four, six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two)

04-45-53-73-75, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(four, forty-five, fifty-three, seventy-three, seventy-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

Lottery

