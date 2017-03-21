IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
07-14-36-37-41
(seven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one)
4-4-2, Fireball: 7
(four, four, two; Fireball: seven)
2-5-6, Fireball:
(two, five, six; Fireball: zero)
7-4-4-2, Fireball: 9
(seven, four, four, two; Fireball: nine)
4-3-3-9, Fireball: 2
(four, three, three, nine; Fireball: two)
04-06-09-21-22
(four, six, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two)
04-45-53-73-75, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-five, fifty-three, seventy-three, seventy-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
