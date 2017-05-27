IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-16-27-38-43-49, Extra Shot: 18
(ten, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine; Extra Shot: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
20-27-29-33-37
(twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
9-8-4, Fireball: 1
(nine, eight, four; Fireball: one)
4-6-4, Fireball: 3
(four, six, four; Fireball: three)
8-7-8-6, Fireball: 9
(eight, seven, eight, six; Fireball: nine)
8-4-2-6, Fireball: 1
(eight, four, two, six; Fireball: one)
01-06-22-25-30
(one, six, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $750,000
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
05-10-28-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3
(five, ten, twenty-eight, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $275 million
