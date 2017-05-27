Lottery

May 27, 2017 11:41 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-16-27-38-43-49, Extra Shot: 18

(ten, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-nine; Extra Shot: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

20-27-29-33-37

(twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

9-8-4, Fireball: 1

(nine, eight, four; Fireball: one)

4-6-4, Fireball: 3

(four, six, four; Fireball: three)

8-7-8-6, Fireball: 9

(eight, seven, eight, six; Fireball: nine)

8-4-2-6, Fireball: 1

(eight, four, two, six; Fireball: one)

01-06-22-25-30

(one, six, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

05-10-28-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 3

(five, ten, twenty-eight, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $275 million

