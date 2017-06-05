Lottery

June 05, 2017 10:50 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

22-27-38-42-45-50, Extra Shot: 9

(twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five, fifty; Extra Shot: nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

18-31-38-41-44

(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four)

7-0-1, Fireball:

(seven, zero, one; Fireball: zero)

5-9-3, Fireball: 9

(five, nine, three; Fireball: nine)

4-3-3-7, Fireball: 5

(four, three, three, seven; Fireball: five)

2-2-2-6, Fireball: 6

(two, two, two, six; Fireball: six)

09-20-25-28-30

(nine, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

