Lottery

June 12, 2017 10:48 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

04-08-23-30-44-51, Extra Shot: 25

(four, eight, twenty-three, thirty, forty-four, fifty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2 million

01-03-05-12-30

(one, three, five, twelve, thirty)

1-1-5, Fireball: 1

(one, one, five; Fireball: one)

6-0-9, Fireball: 4

(six, zero, nine; Fireball: four)

8-7-6-9, Fireball: 5

(eight, seven, six, nine; Fireball: five)

0-7-2-7, Fireball: 6

(zero, seven, two, seven; Fireball: six)

02-14-15-38-41

(two, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

