IL Lottery

June 14, 2017 10:48 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-17-37-39-43

(five, seventeen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three)

9-3-2, Fireball: 4

(nine, three, two; Fireball: four)

4-3-0, Fireball: 5

(four, three, zero; Fireball: five)

2-9-1-3, Fireball: 6

(two, nine, one, three; Fireball: six)

7-8-5-3, Fireball: 2

(seven, eight, five, three; Fireball: two)

09-24-34-41-44

(nine, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

05-22-43-57-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-two, forty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

