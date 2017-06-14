IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
05-17-37-39-43
(five, seventeen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three)
9-3-2, Fireball: 4
(nine, three, two; Fireball: four)
4-3-0, Fireball: 5
(four, three, zero; Fireball: five)
2-9-1-3, Fireball: 6
(two, nine, one, three; Fireball: six)
7-8-5-3, Fireball: 2
(seven, eight, five, three; Fireball: two)
09-24-34-41-44
(nine, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
05-22-43-57-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-two, forty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
