Lottery

June 15, 2017 9:49 PM

IL Lottery

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

14-22-24-25-35-48, Extra Shot: 20

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Extra Shot: twenty)

06-07-09-19-22

(six, seven, nine, nineteen, twenty-two)

2-9-7, Fireball: 2

(two, nine, seven; Fireball: two)

4-2-6, Fireball: 2

(four, two, six; Fireball: two)

0-5-8-9, Fireball: 8

(zero, five, eight, nine; Fireball: eight)

0-1-4-2, Fireball: 8

(zero, one, four, two; Fireball: eight)

10-23-26-28-34

(ten, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

