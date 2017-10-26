Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 10:48 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

09-13-17-24-42-48, Extra Shot: 17

(nine, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, forty-two, forty-eight; Extra Shot: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $11 million

03-12-15-20-21

(three, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one)

7-6-8, Fireball: 2

(seven, six, eight; Fireball: two)

3-1-4, Fireball: 8

(three, one, four; Fireball: eight)

4-3-4-2, Fireball: 1

(four, three, four, two; Fireball: one)

9-3-7-1, Fireball: 1

(nine, three, seven, one; Fireball: one)

15-24-35-38-40

(fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

