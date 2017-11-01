Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 12:17 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

13-21-22-34-44

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-four)

5-5-5, Fireball: 1

(five, five, five; Fireball: one)

7-6-6, Fireball: 2

(seven, six, six; Fireball: two)

4-9-7-2, Fireball: 1

(four, nine, seven, two; Fireball: one)

4-4-6-6, Fireball: 9

(four, four, six, six; Fireball: nine)

13-22-30-40-42

(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty, forty, forty-two)

06-28-31-52-53, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

