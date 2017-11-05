Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 10:48 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

04-19-32-33-39

(four, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

4-7-1, Fireball:

(four, seven, one; Fireball: zero)

1-1-1, Fireball: 4

(one, one, one; Fireball: four)

8-9-9-7, Fireball: 1

(eight, nine, nine, seven; Fireball: one)

2-1-2-4, Fireball: 4

(two, one, two, four; Fireball: four)

17-22-33-38-40

(seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

    Crews begin putting up a fence around the old St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville after the facility moved to its new building in O'Fallon.

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's
Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs
Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs 1:30

Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs

View More Video