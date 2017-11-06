Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:48 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

09-10-16-20-21-34, Extra Shot: 15

(nine, ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four; Extra Shot: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $12.25 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Purple Heart finds its home

    Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law’s Purple Heart.

Purple Heart finds its home

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home
The importance of Visions for Vets 1:32

The importance of Visions for Vets
Art is helping these veterans 2:59

Art is helping these veterans

View More Video