Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 10:46 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:

13-14-15-19-21-26, Extra Shot: 24

(thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six; Extra Shot: twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $17.5 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

02-24-28-31-38

(two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

4-3-1, Fireball: 1

(four, three, one; Fireball: one)

4-2-3, Fireball: 6

(four, two, three; Fireball: six)

0-8-8-1, Fireball: 9

(zero, eight, eight, one; Fireball: nine)

5-5-8-9, Fireball: 1

(five, five, eight, nine; Fireball: one)

16-29-32-40-41

(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $500,000

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

Estimated jackpot: $337 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

    Monday was the 38th Annual Rev. Dorris Davis Memorial Foundation Christmas party. The party was in the rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall and was run by over 75 volunteers featuring lots of toys and present giveaways, a meal and visit from Santa.

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party 1:02

38th Annual Rev. Dorris Memorial Foundation Christmas party
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss
Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 2:37

Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law

View More Video