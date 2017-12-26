Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:46 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

06-10-11-12-22

(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)

4-1-2, Fireball: 2

(four, one, two; Fireball: two)

2-2-1, Fireball: 8

(two, two, one; Fireball: eight)

7-6-3-5, Fireball: 9

(seven, six, three, five; Fireball: nine)

2-7-6-3, Fireball: 3

(two, seven, six, three; Fireball: three)

03-07-23-24-45

(three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4

(ten, twelve, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $337 million

