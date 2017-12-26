IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-10-11-12-22
(six, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)
4-1-2, Fireball: 2
(four, one, two; Fireball: two)
2-2-1, Fireball: 8
(two, two, one; Fireball: eight)
7-6-3-5, Fireball: 9
(seven, six, three, five; Fireball: nine)
2-7-6-3, Fireball: 3
(two, seven, six, three; Fireball: three)
03-07-23-24-45
(three, seven, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
10-12-20-38-41, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 4
(ten, twelve, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $337 million
