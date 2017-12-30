Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:34 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

16-19-33-34-44-49, Extra Shot: 4

(sixteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-nine; Extra Shot: four)

Estimated jackpot: $18 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

05-10-24-37-43

(five, ten, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-three)

1-4-3, Fireball: 5

(one, four, three; Fireball: five)

2-1-1, Fireball: 3

(two, one, one; Fireball: three)

9-9-1-1, Fireball: 4

(nine, nine, one, one; Fireball: four)

9-5-9-2, Fireball: 9

(nine, five, nine, two; Fireball: nine)

02-14-18-33-34

(two, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $343 million

28-36-41-51-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $384 million

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

    Collinsville loses to Springfield Southeast at Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic.

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 1:07

Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney
Lancers lose to Rockford East at Collinsville tourney 0:46

Lancers lose to Rockford East at Collinsville tourney
Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

View More Video