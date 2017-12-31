Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 10:47 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Sunday:

32-33-40-43-44

(thirty-two, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, forty-four)

4-7-1, Fireball: 3

(four, seven, one; Fireball: three)

1-4-1, Fireball: 5

(one, four, one; Fireball: five)

8-7-6-2, Fireball: 7

(eight, seven, six, two; Fireball: seven)

5-4-3-7, Fireball: 4

(five, four, three, seven; Fireball: four)

09-28-30-35-44

(nine, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $343 million

Estimated jackpot: $440 million

