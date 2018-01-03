IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-06-15-27-32
(four, six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
7-8-4, Fireball: 6
(seven, eight, four; Fireball: six)
6-2-1, Fireball:
(six, two, one; Fireball: zero)
5-6-5-5, Fireball: 7
(five, six, five, five; Fireball: seven)
8-4-1-3, Fireball: 5
(eight, four, one, three; Fireball: five)
01-16-26-32-35
(one, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $350,000
01-42-47-64-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(one, forty-two, forty-seven, sixty-four, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $343 million
Estimated jackpot: $440 million
