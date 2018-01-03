Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 12:16 AM

January 03, 2018 12:16 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-06-15-27-32

(four, six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

7-8-4, Fireball: 6

(seven, eight, four; Fireball: six)

6-2-1, Fireball:

(six, two, one; Fireball: zero)

5-6-5-5, Fireball: 7

(five, six, five, five; Fireball: seven)

8-4-1-3, Fireball: 5

(eight, four, one, three; Fireball: five)

01-16-26-32-35

(one, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

01-42-47-64-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(one, forty-two, forty-seven, sixty-four, seventy; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $343 million

Estimated jackpot: $440 million

