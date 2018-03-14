IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
09-12-18-22-37
(nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)
3-0-5, Fireball: 4
(three, zero, five; Fireball: four)
2-2-7, Fireball:
(two, two, seven; Fireball: zero)
3-4-4-5, Fireball: 1
(three, four, four, five; Fireball: one)
5-1-0-1, Fireball:
(five, one, zero, one; Fireball: zero)
10-25-39-43-44
(ten, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Estimated jackpot: $420 million
