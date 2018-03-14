Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 09:44 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

09-12-18-22-37

(nine, twelve, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

3-0-5, Fireball: 4

(three, zero, five; Fireball: four)

2-2-7, Fireball:

(two, two, seven; Fireball: zero)

3-4-4-5, Fireball: 1

(three, four, four, five; Fireball: one)

5-1-0-1, Fireball:

(five, one, zero, one; Fireball: zero)

10-25-39-43-44

(ten, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Estimated jackpot: $420 million

